Aplington-Parkersburg rides to cruise control win over Janesville 70-40

Aplington-Parkersburg's river of points eventually washed away Janesville in a 70-40 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 1, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Hudson and Janesville took on Clarksville on February 1 at Janesville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
