Aplington-Parkersburg rains down on Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73-54

Playing with a winning hand, Aplington-Parkersburg trumped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 11, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Eldora South Hardin on January 17 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.
Aplington-Parkersburg made the first move by forging a 23-13 margin over Gladbrook-Reinbeck after the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense darted to a 38-28 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.
Aplington-Parkersburg's reign showed as it carried a 57-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
