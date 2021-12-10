 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aplington-Parkersburg rains all over Jesup 86-60

Aplington-Parkersburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Jesup during an 86-60 blowout at Jesup High on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 3, Jesup faced off against Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Grundy Center on December 3 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News