Aplington-Parkersburg pulls python act on Waterloo Columbus 96-31

Aplington-Parkersburg swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Waterloo Columbus 96-31 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Oelwein and Waterloo Columbus took on Jesup on November 30 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap
