Aplington-Parkersburg pockets slim win over Hudson 81-75

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Aplington-Parkersburg had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Hudson 81-75 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

Hudson authored a promising start, taking a 24-20 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 41-38 halftime margin at the Pirates' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted to a 55-49 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson played in a 86-41 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck . Click here for a recap. Hudson took on Le Grand East Marshall on January 26 at Hudson High School. For results, click here.

