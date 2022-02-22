Aplington-Parkersburg nips Grundy Center in scare 52-49

Aplington-Parkersburg topped Grundy Center 52-49 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Grundy Center showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg as the first quarter ended.

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense moved to a 28-26 lead over Grundy Center at the half.

The Falcons' edge showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 11-11 draw, which was all Aplington-Parkersburg needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.