Aplington-Parkersburg nips Grundy Center in scare 52-49

Aplington-Parkersburg topped Grundy Center 52-49 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Grundy Center showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg as the first quarter ended.

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense moved to a 28-26 lead over Grundy Center at the half.

The Falcons' edge showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 11-11 draw, which was all Aplington-Parkersburg needed.

In recent action on February 17, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on February 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

