Aplington-Parkersburg nips Grundy Center in scare 52-49

Aplington-Parkersburg topped Grundy Center 52-49 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Grundy Center showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg as the first quarter ended.
Aplington-Parkersburg's offense moved to a 28-26 lead over Grundy Center at the half.
The Falcons' edge showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 11-11 draw, which was all Aplington-Parkersburg needed.
In recent action on February 17, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on February 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.