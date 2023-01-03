Aplington-Parkersburg mauls La Porte City Union in strong effort 69-33

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate La Porte City Union 69-33 on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 13-12 lead over La Porte City Union.
The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 33-25 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg roared to a 55-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union squared off with January 31, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
