 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aplington-Parkersburg mauls La Porte City Union in strong effort 69-33

  • 0

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate La Porte City Union 69-33 on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 13-12 lead over La Porte City Union.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 33-25 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg roared to a 55-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union squared off with January 31, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on December 20, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union took on Hudson on December 20 at La Porte City Union High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

Coming off the back of the 2021-22 season where Dunkerton clinched their fifth Iowa Star Conference in six years, seniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner are at the center of what looks to be another barn burner year. The evidence is in their last two games, when Gardner picked up his 500th career assist and Gillespie his 1,000th career point.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News