Aplington-Parkersburg knocks off Grundy Center 71-69

Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked relaxed while edging Grundy Center, but no autographs please after its 71-69 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Grundy Center authored a promising start, taking a 19-12 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 38-35 lead over the Falcons heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center locked in a 55-55 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-14 final quarter, too.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center faced off on February 22, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. Click here for a recap

