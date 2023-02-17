Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Aplington-Parkersburg prevailed over West Branch 69-59 on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 17-17 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 33-26 halftime margin at the Bears' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted to a 48-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears outpointed the Falcons 23-21 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

