Aplington-Parkersburg hammers Le Grand East Marshall into submission 98-35

Aplington-Parkersburg handled Le Grand East Marshall 98-35 in an impressive showing during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 4 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared up on La Porte City Union in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 98-35 advantage over Le Grand East Marshall through the first quarter.
