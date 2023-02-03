Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dike-New Hartford 83-51 Friday for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 3.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted in front of Dike-New Hartford 19-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 42-20 halftime margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg steamrolled to a 74-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines closed the lead with a 13-9 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford faced off on February 17, 2022 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Jesup . Click here for a recap. Dike-New Hartford took on Hudson on January 27 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.