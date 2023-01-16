Aplington-Parkersburg finds its footing in sprinting past Waterloo Columbus 76-24

Aplington-Parkersburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waterloo Columbus 76-24 on January 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 22-10 margin over Waterloo Columbus after the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense charged in front for a 48-16 lead over the Sailors at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 69-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sailors 7-4 in the last stanza.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus squared off with December 7, 2021 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
