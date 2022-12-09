Aplington-Parkersburg engulfs Jesup in point barrage 81-51

Aplington-Parkersburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Jesup 81-51 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 23-9 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting steamrolled in front for a 38-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.
Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 68-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-12 points differential.
