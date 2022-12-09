 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg engulfs Jesup in point barrage 81-51

Aplington-Parkersburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Jesup 81-51 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 23-9 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting steamrolled in front for a 38-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 68-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-12 points differential.

The last time Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 62-57 game on February 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

Coming off the back of the 2021-22 season where Dunkerton clinched their fifth Iowa Star Conference in six years, seniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner are at the center of what looks to be another barn burner year. The evidence is in their last two games, when Gardner picked up his 500th career assist and Gillespie his 1,000th career point.

