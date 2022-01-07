 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg drums Dike-New Hartford in sound fashion 82-55

Aplington-Parkersburg didn't tinker around with Dike-New Hartford. an 82-55 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Falcons moved in front of the Wolverines 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg kept a 43-34 halftime margin at Dike-New Hartford's expense.

The Falcons' upper-hand showed as they carried a 65-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

