Charles City was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Aplington-Parkersburg prevailed 66-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 11-10 advantage over Charles City through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a tight 26-19 gap over the Comets at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Charles City got within 43-39.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 23-12 margin in the closing period.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Charles City played in a 79-59 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

