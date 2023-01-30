Aplington-Parkersburg dismantles Jesup in convincing manner 78-50

Aplington-Parkersburg played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Jesup during a 78-50 beating in Iowa boys basketball on January 30.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 22-11 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 45-28 halftime margin at the J-Hawks' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg stormed to a 61-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the J-Hawks 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg faced off on February 26, 2022 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap.

