Aplington-Parkersburg dances past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 80-64

Aplington-Parkersburg tipped and eventually toppled Fairbank Wapsie Valley 80-64 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on January 20 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.