Aplington-Parkersburg crowd shows up in big way in Falcons win

A red-clad crowd, a gymnasium painted with red and white accents and the Aplington-Parkersburg student section would have made anyone think this game took place on the Falcon’s home court.

However, the players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans traveled 20 miles to pack Cedar Fall High School on Tuesday night.

With a line out the door thirty minutes before tip-off, Falcons fans made clear they took the upcoming matchup with Grundy Center in the boys Class 2A Region 4 semifinals seriously.

The impact of the Falcons-favoring crowd did not go unnoticed by Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Aaron Thomas.

“It is just what our people do,” Thomas said. “They were loud. Our students were great. When we needed energy, they all gave it to us…We are so thankful for our community, for all of the support…It is just a neat thing to see.”

The Falcons needed every bit of energy their crowd could muster in the semifinal matchup as it seemed momentum switched with every basket.

Through the first quarter, the Grundy Center Spartans kept the Falcons faithful quiet. The Spartans shutdown Falcons star Jayden Mackie and led 15-10 in the waning moments of the quarter. But, a rebound and layup just before the buzzer from senior forward Christian Haugstad got Falcons fans on their feet.

Trailing 15-12 at the start of the second quarter, the Falcons rode the momentum gained from Haugstad’s buzzer beater. Sophomore guard Cooper Hoff drilled two threes while Haugstad and senior forward Kale Riherd added four points each to put the Falcons in front at half.

Leading 28-26, the Falcons ran to the locker room as a raucous crowd attempted to cheer them to victory.

The Falcons continued to feed off their crowd in the third quarter. Six points from Gavin Thomas off of a three and three made free throws allowed the Falcons to start the third quarter on a 13-4 run.

The Falcons crowd reached fever pitch as Grundy Center head coach Troy Ersland called his second timeout of the quarter to halt the run with 2:56 remaining in the frame.

However, the Spartans finally put an end to a 29-15 stretch and silenced the crowd with an 8-0 run of their own to end the third quarter.

In the final quarter, both the Falcons crowd and the smaller, but rowdy Spartans crowd got on their feet as the teams traded baskets.

Through four minutes of fourth quarter action, the Spartans seemed to be gaining steam as they clawed back to make it a one possession game.

However, Haugstad hit a layup, hustled back on defense and swatted a Spartan’s field goal attempt.

The Falcons immediately pushed the ball back toward the Spartans’ hoop and a Mackie dunk put AP in front by six.

Grundy Center stormed back and tied the game at 49-49 with one minute remaining.

Neither team seemed in control of the momentum until a steal by Falcons junior guard Garrett Hempen set them up with a chance to take the final shot. An Aplington-Parkersburg timeout gave the crowd ample opportunity to get loud as Thomas drew up the Falcons' final play.

The final play worked to perfection as sophomore guard Gavin Thomas drilled the go-ahead three with five seconds on the clock.

Falcons fans took advantage of four consecutive timeouts to put the pressure on the Spartans.

The environment proved successful as the Spartans final attempt did not go down and the Falcons took home a 52-49 win.

With the win, AP advances to a matchup with the Jesup J-Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 26. That game will take place at Waterloo East High School. In two previous contests, the Falcons beat Jesup, 86-60 and 99-60.

Thomas said he expects Falcons fans to make the trip to Waterloo East High School and give the Falcons the same advantage over the J-Hawks.

