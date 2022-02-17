Aplington-Parkersburg casts spell on Dike-New Hartford 41-37

Aplington-Parkersburg topped Dike-New Hartford 41-37 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wolverines, who began with an 8-2 edge over the Falcons through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 20-15 at half over the Falcons.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over Dike-New Hartford.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 13-10 margin in the closing period.

