Aplington-Parkersburg pushed past Jesup for a 74-58 win on Feb. 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Aplington-Parkersburg moved in front of Jesup 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' shooting darted in front for a 37-29 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 57-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' advantage was wide enough to weather the J-Hawks' 18-17 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Feb. 26, 2022 at Jesup High School last season.

