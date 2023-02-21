Aplington-Parkersburg pushed past Jesup for a 74-58 win on Feb. 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Aplington-Parkersburg moved in front of Jesup 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons' shooting darted in front for a 37-29 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.
Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 57-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons' advantage was wide enough to weather the J-Hawks' 18-17 margin in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Feb. 26, 2022 at Jesup High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Jesup faced off against Eldora South Hardin . For a full recap, click here. Aplington-Parkersburg took on Charles City on Feb. 10 at Charles City High School. For results, click here.
