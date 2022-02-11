Aplington-Parkersburg buries Charles City under avalanche of points 79-59

Aplington-Parkersburg earned a convincing 79-59 win over Charles City during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Falcons opened with a 19-17 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting jumped to a 42-30 lead over Charles City at halftime.
The Falcons' dominance showed as they carried a 66-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Charles City took on Decorah on February 5 at Charles City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.