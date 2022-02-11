 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg buries Charles City under avalanche of points 79-59

Aplington-Parkersburg earned a convincing 79-59 win over Charles City during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Falcons opened with a 19-17 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting jumped to a 42-30 lead over Charles City at halftime.

The Falcons' dominance showed as they carried a 66-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 4, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Charles City took on Decorah on February 5 at Charles City High School. Click here for a recap

