Aplington-Parkersburg buries Charles City under avalanche of points 79-59

Aplington-Parkersburg earned a convincing 79-59 win over Charles City during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Falcons opened with a 19-17 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting jumped to a 42-30 lead over Charles City at halftime.

The Falcons' dominance showed as they carried a 66-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

