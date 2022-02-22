Aplington-Parkersburg advances to region final, beats Grundy Center

The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons secured a spot in the class 2A region 4 final with a 53-49 win over Grundy Center, Tuesday evening.

Although hosted at Cedar Falls High School, Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons fans packed the stands and gave the home team on the scoreboard a home court experience.

Aplington-Parkersburg entered the matchup with one of the best scorers in class 2A. At eleventh in 2A, senior guard Jayden Mackie led the Falcons with 21.1 points per contest.

However, the Falcons struggled offensively in the first quarter. After drilling his first three point attempt of the game, the Spartans held Mackie without a basket. A layup at the buzzer from senior forward Christian Haugstad cut gave the Falcons 12 points in the quarter.

Trailing 15-12 starting the second quarter, sophomore guard Cooper Hoff sparked the Falcons offense. Hoff hit two threes and picked up a steal as Aplington-Parkersburg outscored the Spartans 16-11 in the second quarter.

The large Falcons crowd got loud as Aplington-Parkersburg headed to the locker room with a 28-26 lead at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg looked primed to pull away as the Falcons started the third quarter on a 13-4 run. Sophomore guard Gavin Thomas led the Falcons with 6 points in the quarter. Following a Falcons basket, Grundy Center head coach Troy Ersland called a timeout with 2:56 remaining in the quarter to halt the run.

Out of the timeout, the Spartans finished the quarter on an 8-0 run to bring the game back within three points heading into the final eight minutes of the game.

In the fourth quarter, neither team could wrestle momentum away from the other. Both crowds got loud as the Spartans tied the game at 49-49 with just over one minute remaining.

A steal from Aplington-Parkersburg junior Garrett Hempen set up the Falcons with an opportunity to score a go ahead basket. Out of a Falcons timeout, Mackie dished the ball to Thomas who drilled a go ahead three pointer with 5 seconds remaining.

Four consecutive timeouts followed as both coaches prepared their teams for the final play. A last second three pointer from Grundy Center went long to give the Falcons a 52-49 win.

With the win, the Falcons advance to a matchup with the Jesup J-Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 26. That game will take place at Waterloo East High School. In two previous contests, the Falcons beat Jesup, 86-60 and 99-60.

However, Falcons head coach Aaron Thomas said the Falcons are expecting a new look from the J-Hawks in the region final.

“They are a completely different team than what we played,” Thomas said. “Jack Miller is back healthy. They have got a lot of confidence.”

