Ankeny Centennial poked just enough holes in Iowa City West's defense to garner a taut, 57-52 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.

Ankeny Centennial drew first blood by forging a 12-11 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 28-20 advantage at half over the Trojans.

Ankeny Centennial moved to a 42-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 24-15 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Senior. For more, click here.

