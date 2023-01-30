Ankeny Centennial cancels check from Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-55

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Ankeny Centennial still prevailed 71-55 against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Ankeny Centennial drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.

The Jaguars fought to a 31-27 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie battled back to make it 45-44 in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-11 edge.

