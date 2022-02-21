 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anamosa clips Manchester West Delaware in tight victory 56-49

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Anamosa didn't mind, dispatching Manchester West Delaware 56-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

In recent action on February 8, Anamosa faced off against Tipton and Manchester West Delaware took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 11 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Raiders' offense moved to a 29-26 lead over the Hawks at the half.

Conditioning showed as Anamosa outscored Manchester West Delaware 27-23 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

The Dunkerton High Raiders will continue their playoff run after winning their 1A-2 quarterfinal game on Thursday, beating West Fork High Scho…

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News