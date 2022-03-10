Ames knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43

Riding a wave of production, Ames dunked Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43 on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Little Cyclones drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.

Ames opened a modest 31-18 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.

The Little Cyclones pulled ahead of the Cougars 45-26 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 62-43 fourth-quarter tie.

