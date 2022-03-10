Ames knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43

Riding a wave of production, Ames dunked Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43 on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Little Cyclones drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.
Ames opened a modest 31-18 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.
The Little Cyclones pulled ahead of the Cougars 45-26 as the fourth quarter started.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 62-43 fourth-quarter tie.
In recent action on March 1, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Ames took on Mason City on February 25 at Ames High School. For a full recap, click here.
