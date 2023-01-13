Ames finds its footing in sprinting past Mason City 65-37

Ames left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mason City from start to finish for a 65-37 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Ames and Mason City squared off with February 25, 2022 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
