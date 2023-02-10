Ames notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mason City 62-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Ames and Mason City faced off on February 25, 2022 at Ames High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Ames faced off against Waterloo East . For results, click here. Mason City took on Des Moines Roosevelt on January 31 at Mason City High School. For a full recap, click here.

