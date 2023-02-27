Alleman North Polk posted a narrow 52-43 win over Clear Lake during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Clear Lake showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over Alleman North Polk as the first quarter ended.

The Lions proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-18 advantage over the Comets at the half.

Alleman North Polk broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-30 lead over Clear Lake.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.

