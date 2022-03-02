All-Conference lists announced

Boys basketball All-Conference lists were announced for a variety of leagues on Wednesday. Not all conferences sent their lists in. Additionally, some teams sent in their All-Conference players, but not a list for their entire conference.

As such, we will report additional members of the All-Conference teams once they are made available to The Courier.

One list that was made available in full to The Courier was the All-Mississippi Valley Conference.

Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell was named the Mississippi Division POY while head coach Ryan Schultz was named COY. Campbell was also named to the Mississippi Division All-Conference first team along with his teammate Dallas Bear. Cade Coubart made the second team while Aaron Brost and Derek Woods were both named honorable mention.

In the Valley Division, Si'Marion Anderson of Waterloo West was the lone Cedar Valley representative on the first team. His teammate Keishaun Pendleton was named to the second team alongside Waterloo East stud Kewone Jones. Martez Wiggley and Jamauryus Bradford-Gates of East were named honorable mention along with Tyree Gardner and Jahlil Manago of West.

The NICL All-Conference team was also made available in its entirety to The Courier. Jayden Mackie of Aplington-Parkersburg was named MVP of the conference and he was a unanimous selection to the first team. His teammate Garrett Hempen, Gavin Thomas and Christian Haugstad were all named to the first team as well.

Caylor Hoffer and Mitchell DeVries of Denver were also named to the first team with DNH standout Brewer Eiklenborg.

The second team was comprised of Carter Gallagher and Ben Trost of Columbus Catholic, Camden Davis and Lyle Olsen of Hudson, Kale Riherd of AP, Eli Ricketts of Denver and Jacob Stockdale of DNH.

Cooper Hoff of AP and Braxten Johnson of DNH were named honorable mention while AP head coach Aaron Thomas was named coach of the year.

Finally, the entire list for the Iowa Star Conference was not made available to The Courier. We will happily include all selections we were not made aware of by press time. As it stands, only Dunkerton made their selections known to The Courier by press time.

The Raiders had one player on the honorable mention list in Braiden Vanlengen. Starters Kyler Rich and Kaden Behrens were both selected to the first team. Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner were both unanimous selections to the first team with Gardner being chosen as the conference player of the year.

Again, we will note the remainder of the Iowa Star All-Conference team if/when that list is made available to us. If the Northeast Iowa Conference makes their list known to us, we will note the WSR selections as well. For now, however, this is what is known.

