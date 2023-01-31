Algona Bishop Garrigan dodges a bullet in win over Forest City 58-55

Algona Bishop Garrigan poked just enough holes in Forest City's defense to garner a taut, 58-55 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.

The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Forest City played in a 51-46 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

