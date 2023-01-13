Alburnett wallops Edgewood Ed-Co 73-31

Alburnett's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Edgewood Ed-Co 73-31 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.
The last time Edgewood Ed-Co and Alburnett played in a 50-45 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Alburnett faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Springville on January 3 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
