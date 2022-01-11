Alburnett takes down Winthrop East Buchanan 65-39

Alburnett's river of points eventually washed away Winthrop East Buchanan in a 65-39 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Alburnett faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 4 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.