Alburnett tacks win on Springville 73-33

Alburnett's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Springville 73-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Alburnett and Springville faced off on January 21, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Alburnett faced off against Arlington Starmont . Click here for a recap. Springville took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 24 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

