Alburnett survives overtime to fend off New London 64-62

Extra action was needed before Alburnett could slip past New London 64-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.
Had this been a prize fight, the Tigers would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 29-27 lead on the Pirates.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Alburnett, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-7 first overtime period, too.
Recently on February 1 , Alburnett squared up on Edgewood Ed-Co in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
