The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Alburnett topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-56 in OT in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Alburnett played in a 52-42 game on February 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Alburnett faced off against Stanwood North Cedar . For a full recap, click here. Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Grundy Center on February 3 at Grundy Center High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.