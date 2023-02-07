Alburnett's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Winthrop East Buchanan 65-31 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

Last season, Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with February 4, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Alburnett faced off against Stanwood North Cedar . For results, click here. Winthrop East Buchanan took on Central City on January 31 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.