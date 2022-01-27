Alburnett escapes Dyersville Beckman 60-52

Alburnett topped Dyersville Beckman 60-52 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Alburnett made the first move by forging a 60-52 margin over Dyersville Beckman after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Alburnett faced off against Springville and Dyersville Beckman took on Marion on January 21 at Marion High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.