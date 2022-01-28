Alburnett edges Delhi Maquoketa Valley in snug affair 44-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Alburnett wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-38 over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett took on Springville on January 21 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
