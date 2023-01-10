Alburnett designs winning blueprint against Lisbon 63-45

Alburnett had its hands full but finally brushed off Lisbon 63-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Alburnett and Lisbon played in a 57-50 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Lisbon faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Alburnett took on Dyersville Beckman on January 5 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
