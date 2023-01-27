Alburnett denies Central City's challenge 71-58

Alburnett dumped Central City 71-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Alburnett and Central City played in a 68-29 game on February 14, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Central City faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Alburnett took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 20 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.
