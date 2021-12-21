Alburnett controls the action and Arlington Starmont in affair 80-23

Alburnett's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arlington Starmont 80-23 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Arlington Starmont faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett took on Central City on December 14 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.
