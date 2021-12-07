 Skip to main content
Ackley AGWSR severs Conrad BCLUW's hopes 48-29

Ackley AGWSR collected a 48-29 victory over Conrad BCLUW during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 16-6 lead over the Comets.

Ackley AGWSR's shooting moved to a 25-13 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the intermission.

The Cougars' rule showed as they carried a 42-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 2 , Ackley AGWSR squared up on Oelwein in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

