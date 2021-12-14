Ackley AGWSR overcomes Fairbank Wapsie Valley in competitive affair 45-42

Ackley AGWSR knocked off Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
The start wasn't the problem for Fairbank Wapsie Valley, who began with a 11-6 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Fairbank Wapsie Valley would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 25-17 lead on Ackley AGWSR.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley enjoyed a 33-32 lead over Ackley AGWSR to start the fourth quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 13-9 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 7, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Hudson on December 7 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.
