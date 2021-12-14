 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ackley AGWSR overcomes Fairbank Wapsie Valley in competitive affair 45-42

Ackley AGWSR knocked off Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

The start wasn't the problem for Fairbank Wapsie Valley, who began with a 11-6 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Fairbank Wapsie Valley would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 25-17 lead on Ackley AGWSR.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley enjoyed a 33-32 lead over Ackley AGWSR to start the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 13-9 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 7, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Hudson on December 7 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News