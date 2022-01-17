Ackley AGWSR outlasts Conrad BCLUW 42-26

Ackley AGWSR dumped Conrad BCLUW 42-26 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 6, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Janesville and Conrad BCLUW took on Grundy Center on January 7 at Grundy Center High School. For a full recap, click here.
