Abracadabra: Springville vanquishes Stanwood North Cedar 92-57

Springville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Stanwood North Cedar 92-57 at Stanwood North Cedar High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Orioles made the first move by forging a 25-12 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Springville opened a whopping 52-31 gap over Stanwood North Cedar at the half.

The third quarter gave the Orioles a 74-42 lead over the Knights.

