Abracadabra: Springville vanquishes Stanwood North Cedar 92-57

Springville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Stanwood North Cedar 92-57 at Stanwood North Cedar High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Bellevue and Springville took on Central City on February 8 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap
The Orioles made the first move by forging a 25-12 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
Springville opened a whopping 52-31 gap over Stanwood North Cedar at the half.
The third quarter gave the Orioles a 74-42 lead over the Knights.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.