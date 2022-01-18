Abracadabra: Osage vanquishes Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 69-39

Osage controlled the action to earn a strong 69-39 win against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in Iowa boys basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 13 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.