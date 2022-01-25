Abracadabra: Marion vanquishes Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 55-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Marion's 55-33 throttling of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.

The first quarter gave the Wolves an 8-7 lead over the Mustangs.

Marion's offense darted to a 23-13 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the half.

Marion's rule showed as it carried a 43-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

