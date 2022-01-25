Abracadabra: Marion vanquishes Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 55-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Marion's 55-33 throttling of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Marion faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Independence on January 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Wolves an 8-7 lead over the Mustangs.
Marion's offense darted to a 23-13 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the half.
Marion's rule showed as it carried a 43-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
