Abracadabra: Jesup vanquishes La Porte City Union 82-58

Jesup's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 82-58 win over La Porte City Union in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.
The J-Hawks breathed fire in front of the Knights 82-58 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Jesup faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and La Porte City Union took on Eldora South Hardin on January 25 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.