Abracadabra: Hudson vanquishes Gilbertville Don Bosco 73-49

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hudson broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 73-49 explosion on Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
In recent action on February 3, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Traer North Tama and Hudson took on Aplington-Parkersburg on February 1 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap
